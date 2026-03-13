Is ‘brainless’ Bruno Fernandes holding Man Utd back? Red Devils captain savaged as important Premier League title question is asked

United have failed to capture that particular piece of silverware since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim have failed to restore domestic dominance at Old Trafford.

Big money has been spent while chasing that dream, but little tangible return has been seen on sizable investment. Fernandes is widely considered to be one of United’s best pieces of transfer business in recent times - having made his way to Manchester in January 2020.

He has more than justified the Red Devils’ initial £47 million ($62m) outlay, taking on captaincy duties while making 318 appearances. Fernandes has scored 105 goals for United and passed a century of assists - becoming only the third player, after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, to reach three figures in both of those departments.

He has, however, generated exit talk of late. Fernandes has claimed that United were open to offloading him in the summer of 2025, as Saudi Pro League interest surfaced, and a sale may yet be sanctioned in 2026.