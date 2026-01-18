Brahim Diaz, what have you done?! Morocco star MISSES 114th-minute penalty in AFCON final as baffling Panenka attempt backfires after Senegal players storm off pitch in protest at original decision

Diaz was made to pay early in the first half of extra time, too, as Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal a 1-0 lead in truly extraordinary scenes at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. Gueye fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from just outside the box to spark wild scenes of celebration. Diaz was taken off moments later and looked visibly emotional after taking his place on the Morocco bench, having blown his chance to become a national hero.

More to follow.



