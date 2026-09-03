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'Fast as hell!' – Thierry Henry sends system warning to Liverpool after 123m pound Barcola swoop
Reds complete blockbuster Barcola deal
Liverpool completed the 123 million pound transfer of France international winger Bradley Barcola on Monday, marking a major statement of intent. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has taken the number 29 shirt and is expected to step straight into the side as first-choice left winger.
Barcola could make his Premier League debut during Friday's trip to face newly promoted Ipswich. The fixture offers supporters a first glimpse of how the wide attacker fits into Andoni Iraola's tactical setup.
Evaluating the move on Sky Sports, Thierry Henry insisted Liverpool fans should be very excited about Barcola's arrival, provided the team plays to his strengths.
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Henry highlights tactical demands
Henry emphasized that Barcola thrives when given direct individual duels on the wing. He pointed out that the Frenchman worked relentlessly in a high-pressing Paris Saint-Germain team that won the ball high up the pitch to isolate opposition full-backs.
The former France Under-21 coach warned against forcing the winger into defensive duties far from the opponent's penalty area.
"A big thing about Barcola is it depends how you're going to play. Are you going to be able to put him in one-vs-one situations?" Henry asked. "What you have also is, if you want to play on the counter, he's fast as hell. But are you going to make him defend way more than he's going to attack? That may not be something he's very suitable for."
Finishing work and squad balance
While praising Barcola's pace and pressing, Henry noted that the winger still has room for growth in front of goal. He explained that refining his composure inside the box will transform him into a dominant forward.
"The last thing I would say is he needs to finish a tiny bit better," Henry added. "If he does that, a lot of teams will be in trouble with him."
Fellow pundit and former Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher added that Barcola brings needed stardust to the Premier League, even as he questioned Liverpool's overall squad balance. Carragher highlighted that Iraola lacks natural options on the right wing, meaning the coaching staff must continually adapt the right side of their attack.
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Ipswich debut on horizon
With the transfer deadline passing without additional wide arrivals, Iraola must maximize his existing attacking options. Barcola will feature alongside high-profile team-mates like Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak as Liverpool look to build a title-challenging side.
The coaching staff will focus on integrating the 123 million pound signing into full team training ahead of Friday's match against Ipswich.
All eyes now turn to Portman Road to see if Barcola can deliver an immediate impact and display his explosive speed on his Premier League debut.
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