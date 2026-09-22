Getty Images Sport
Bosnia boss Sergej Barbarez points finger at Newcastle United for aggravating Amar Dedic's hamstring injury
Dedic sidelined after injury gamble backfires
Newcastle United are facing external criticism over their handling of Dedic after the defender was ruled out of international duty with a serious hamstring injury. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international had enjoyed a bright start to life at St James' Park, but his progress has been halted by a recurring fitness issue that first surfaced during a Carabao Cup tie against Millwall earlier this month.
Despite initial optimism from the Newcastle medical staff, the decision to play the defender in a subsequent Premier League fixture against Leeds United appears to have backfired spectacularly for both club and country. The defender lasted 58 minutes in the defeat to Leeds before being forced off, a moment that Barbarez believes has cost the player his place in the national squad for the current international window.
- Getty Images Sport
National team boss reveals recovery timeline
Speaking at a press conference in Sarajevo, Barbarez was blunt in his assessment of how the situation was managed by the Tyneside club. Barbarez suggested that the injury was entirely preventable had the player been given adequate time to recover from the initial knock. The national team boss detailed the technical nature of the setback, noting that the damage sustained during the Magpies' clash with Leeds United was far more severe than the original strain suffered against Millwall just days prior, a clear frustration that a key asset will miss matches against Poland, Romania, and Sweden.
"I would like to say a few technical things regarding the extent of Amar Dedic’s injury. He renewed his injury against Leeds, the extent of the injury is greater than before. If he had rested that game, he would certainly be with us now, but such things happen. He will be absent for three or four weeks. He will not be ready for these four games," he stated.
Roster reshuffle following long-term absences
Dedic is not the only significant absentee that Barbarez has to contend with during this international break. The Bosnia manager confirmed a devastating blow for Kenan Busuladzic, whose injury status is far more severe than initially hoped. The young midfielder is facing a nearly year-long road to recovery after suffering a major knee injury that has ruled him out for the foreseeable future. Barbarez shared the grim news with the media, stating, "We also miss Kenan Busuladzic. He will not be in the game for nine months because he tore his cruciate ligaments."
In response to these fitness concerns, Barbarez has opted to refresh his squad with four new additions to ensure the team remains competitive during the condensed Nations League window. Benjamin Tahirovic, Ajdin Hasic, Arjan Malic, and Luka Duric have all been drafted into the senior setup. The inclusion of Duric is particularly noteworthy, given his recent progress in the German second tier and his adaptation to life at Paderborn. Barbarez noted, "We handed out several invitations, we invited Benjamin Tahirovic, Ajdin Hasic, Arjan Malic and LukaDuric from Paderborn. He made a step forward in his career, he plays in the Bundesliga. Although the start of the season was not the most important thing, we want to see him in action so that he can be part of our team."
- Getty Images Sport
Juventus youngster Alajbegovic provides fitness boost
While the news regarding Dedic and Busuladzic was largely negative, there was a more positive update concerning Juventus talent Kerim Alajbegovic. The young prospect sparked fears of another injury crisis when he was withdrawn at half-time during a recent clash between Juventus and Atalanta. However, after discussions with the medical staff in Turin and the player himself, Barbarez was able to calm concerns about the midfielder's availability for the upcoming international cycle.
"We spoke with Alajbegovic last night. He is slightly injured, he felt pain in his hip. Juventus doctors examined him last night and he is on his way to Sarajevo. He may take a break for a day or two, but it shouldn’t be anything special,” the coach confirmed.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting