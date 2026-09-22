Bosnia boss Sergej Barbarez points finger at Newcastle United for aggravating Amar Dedic's hamstring injury

Dedic is not the only significant absentee that Barbarez has to contend with during this international break. The Bosnia manager confirmed a devastating blow for Kenan Busuladzic, whose injury status is far more severe than initially hoped. The young midfielder is facing a nearly year-long road to recovery after suffering a major knee injury that has ruled him out for the foreseeable future. Barbarez shared the grim news with the media, stating, "We also miss Kenan Busuladzic. He will not be in the game for nine months because he tore his cruciate ligaments."

In response to these fitness concerns, Barbarez has opted to refresh his squad with four new additions to ensure the team remains competitive during the condensed Nations League window. Benjamin Tahirovic, Ajdin Hasic, Arjan Malic, and Luka Duric have all been drafted into the senior setup. The inclusion of Duric is particularly noteworthy, given his recent progress in the German second tier and his adaptation to life at Paderborn. Barbarez noted, "We handed out several invitations, we invited Benjamin Tahirovic, Ajdin Hasic, Arjan Malic and LukaDuric from Paderborn. He made a step forward in his career, he plays in the Bundesliga. Although the start of the season was not the most important thing, we want to see him in action so that he can be part of our team."