Borussia Dortmund wages: Who is the best paid player at BVB and everything you need to know about Dortmund's salary bill

How much do Dortmund players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

When discussing dark horses in European football, Borussia Dortmund undoubtedly rank among the most prominent. The club has come heartbreakingly close to securing major silverware in recent seasons, narrowly missing out on several occasions.

In 2024, they were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and just a year earlier, in the 2022-23 campaign, they lost the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the season. Despite these near-misses, Dortmund's resilience and potential make them a constant threat in European competitions.

Dortmund boast a remarkable ability to attract top young talent and nurture them into world-class stars, look no further than Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

Despite being known as a "selling" club, Dortmund consistently produce and retain an impressive roster of talented players. At the same time, their annual payroll remains modest compared to the financial powerhouses of European football, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge while managing their resources effectively.

So, who is the highest earner at the Signal Iduna Park this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis