Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Borussia Dortmund rejected 'a lot of money' for Serhou Guirassy as agent reveals Bundesliga side's clear stance on future of 'guaranteed goalscorer'

Borussia Dortmund sent a definitive message to Europe's elite during the winter transfer window, outright rejecting a massive financial package for their star striker, Serhou Guirassy. The German giants chose to fully prioritise their ongoing sporting project and competitive ambitions for the season, declaring their Guinean forward an irreplaceable "guaranteed goalscorer" whose value to the team far exceeds any lucrative mid-season offer.

  • Dortmund reject Guirassy transfer

    The 29-year-old Guinea international, who has been the vital focal point for the Black and Yellows' attacking line since his arrival, became the primary target of an intense pursuit. An unnamed, wealthy suitor aggressively attempted to prize him away from Signal Iduna Park right in the middle of a demanding campaign. 

    In modern football, such lucrative mid-season offers are incredibly difficult to turn down, often testing a club's resolve. However, the Bundesliga giants made it abundantly clear that their overarching sporting ambitions and desire for on-pitch success far outweighed any immediate financial windfall. By swiftly and decisively shutting down the potential blockbuster transfer, Dortmund sent a clear signal to the rest of Europe regarding their immediate competitive priorities.

  • Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport

    Inside the transfer talks

    The intriguing details surrounding this failed transfer pursuit were recently brought to light by Guirassy's trusted representative, Roger Wittmann of the prominent ROGON agency. Speaking to Sky Sport, he offered a glimpse into the confidential discussions, confirming that "a lot of money was put across" by the deeply interested club.

    Wittmann explained that he was approached by the unnamed team and presented the lucrative inquiry to Dortmund's upper hierarchy. "Then I did what you have to do: I asked the club. They declined. That was the end of it," he said. "A lot of money was put across, [but Dortmund] clearly stated that they don't want that because they are ambitious."

  • BVB's guaranteed goalscorer

    Dortmund's unwavering commitment to retaining the Guinean forward was deeply rooted in his undeniable status as a devastating attacking threat. This resolute stance remained completely unchanged, even when the player experienced a brief, unexpected dip in his individual form earlier in the current season. "The club made a commitment, saying: 'We are ambitious and we don't want to let this player go because he's a guaranteed goalscorer'," Wittmann added.

    This unwavering faith from the hierarchy has already begun to pay significant dividends on the pitch. Guirassy has recently returned to his absolute lethal best, spectacularly netting five crucial goals in his last four Bundesliga outings. This remarkable resurgence has brought his impressive overall seasonal tally to an outstanding 16 goals across 35 competitive appearances, completely validating the board's bold decision to reject the winter millions.

  • FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Redemption in the Klassiker

    With his current, comprehensive contract running securely until the summer of 2028, Guirassy remains the undisputed focal point of Dortmund's long-term sporting project. Following the club's dramatically painful and highly publicised Champions League elimination at the hands of Italian side Atalanta, the internal and external pressure has intensified significantly to deliver tangible success in domestic competitions.

    The squad's collective focus must now shift entirely to the highly anticipated 'Klassiker' showdown against fierce, historic rivals Bayern Munich this Saturday. In this monumental clash, Dortmund will rely heavily on their retained, talismanic forward to ruthlessly spearhead the attack. After the profound disappointment experienced in Bergamo, the prolific striker represents BVB's absolute best hope of securing a statement victory, maintaining their pride, and keeping their fading hopes for domestic silverware genuinely alive as the gruelling season enters its final, decisive stretch.

