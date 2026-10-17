Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Union Berlin: Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck stand tall in frustrating stalemate

Gregor Kobel - 6.5/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Swiss stopper, who did not have a single save to make as the hosts failed to hit the target. Kobel remained alert to sweep up behind his high line and distributed effectively under pressure.

Joane Gadou - 8/10

The youngster looked highly composed in the backline, contributing heavily to the dominant passing statistics. Gadou showed excellent recovery speed and repeatedly stopped counter-attacks.

Waldemar Anton - 8/10

Despite being booked early in the 7th minute, Anton was arguably the best player on the pitch. He remained extremely aggressive in the duel, was almost impossible to beat, and played a decisive role in spells of attacking pressure.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 8/10

The captain was imperious in the air and led the team's ball progression from the back. Schlotterbeck consistently drove forward, setting up the first genuine shot of the game shortly before the break.