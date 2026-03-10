Borussia Dortmund 'discussing' bringing Jadon Sancho back for third spell as potential replacement for Arsenal-linked star

The Brandt era at Dortmund is officially coming to an end. After seven years of creative service in North Rhine-Westphalia, the 29-year-old has decided to seek a new challenge abroad rather than renew his expiring contract. The German international has been learning Spanish, fuelling rumors of a move to Barcelona, while Arsenal also remain long-term admirers, per Sky Germany.

Dortmund’s hierarchy is now tasked with filling the massive void left by their talisman. While Brandt's consistency was occasionally debated, his technical output is undeniable. To mitigate the loss, the club is prioritizing a versatile offensive player capable of operating centrally or on the flanks and who can provide leadership while the club’s teenage prospects continue their development.