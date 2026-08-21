National League side Boreham Wood reject improved £1.5m bid from Djurgardens for star winger Abdul Abdulmalik

Djurgardens' pursuit of Abdulmalik forms part of a clear recruitment model centred on snapping up raw talent before their market valuation peaks to sell on for a sizeable profit, reports BBC Sport. The Allsvenskan side's strategy is spearheaded by sporting director Maximilian Hahn, formerly head of recruitment at West Ham United.

Hahn, who also worked alongside Sweden manager Graham Potter in east London, is actively utilising his British connections to cherry-pick promising gems from the UK market.