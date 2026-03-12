Goal.com
Bologna vs Roma LIVE, the official line-ups: Castro against Malen, Pobega and Rensch from the 1st minute

Follow the race live.

Fresh from two painful defeats in the league against Genoa and Verona respectively, Bologna and Roma face each other in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 in an all-Italian derby: the first leg will be played at the Dall'Ara, with the return leg at the Olimpico due to the Giallorossi's higher league position.

    BOLOGNA-ROMA 0-0

    GOALS: -

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Joao Mario, Casale, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Castro. Coach: Italiano

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar, Ghilardi, N'Dicka, Celik; Rensch, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley; Pisilli, Zaragoza; Malen. Coach: Gasperini

    REFEREE: Jablonski

    BOOKINGS: -

    SENT OFF: -

