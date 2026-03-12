Bologna-Roma, former player Skorupski and the Europa League nightmare: the time his mistake caused the Giallorossi's elimination

However, things did not go as planned. Skorupski played two good matches in the round of 32 against Feyenoord and did not do badly in the first leg of the round of 16 against Fiorentina (another Italian derby). The setback came in the return leg against the Viola. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, Skorupski made a mistake in the 18th minute of the second leg, with the score at 0-1: trying to avoid giving away a corner to the opponents, the Polish keeper inadvertently served Marcos Alonso, who tapped the ball into the empty net and effectively sealed the match. The match ended 3-0 to Fiorentina, spelling the end of Roma's European campaign. The Giallorossi goalkeeper was criticised for his mistake, and Garcia was criticised for playing him. Today, Skorupski faces Roma again in Europe, this time as an opponent. At 34, he is more mature and more experienced. Who knows if he will try to avoid conceding a corner to the opposition by clearing the ball off the line again.