Bologna-Roma, CM's ratings: Pellegrini decisive, Bernardeschi magical. Joao Mario gets a 4

The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 between Bologna and Roma ends 1-1.
Below are all the ratings in our report card.
The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 between Bologna and Roma ends 1-1.
Below are all the ratings in our report card.
Skorupski 6: Largely a spectator for long periods, apart from a couple of saves, he was blameless for the equaliser.
Joao Mario 4: His mistake in a simple stop paved the way for Roma's equaliser and dealt a blow to Bologna's hopes of qualifying. (Zortea N/A).
Casale 6: Malen is a tough customer, but he played dirty in the second half and, all things considered, it could have been worse (Vitik N/A).
Lucumi 6.5: The best at the back, as is often the case. Nice duel with Vaz in the second half.
Miranda 6: Recovered quickly, he took a bit of a risk in the first half with a body check on Rensch, who had already been booked, but then did his job. With the yellow card, he will be suspended for the return leg. (Lykogiannis sv).
Pobega 5: Missed two goals that weigh a ton in the context of the double confrontation. Imprecise and distracted.
Freuler 6.5: Unable to remedy Joao Mario's mistake (perhaps with a foul by Malen) on the 1-1, but otherwise closed down many gaps.
Ferguson 6.5: His legs are back, winning several duels in midfield.
Bernardeschi 7.5: A deluxe evening. Svilar flies to save a shot from seven yards in the first half, then he scores the great goal that puts his side ahead, his fourth in this Europa League.
Castro 6.5: A thrilling battle with Ndicka, wonderful to watch. Both did well (Dallinga N/A).
Rowe 7.5: Quick as lightning, driving Celik crazy. He often skipped past him, lacking a bit of precision but finding it when Bernardeschi scored, beating half of Roma and serving the ball to number 10 with perfect timing. (Cambiaghi 6: Won a couple of valuable fouls).
Coach Italiano 7: Bologna's best performance of 2026, but it was a wasteful display in a match they almost always controlled. The 1-1 draw does not do justice to a game they should have won, given the number of chances they created.
Svilar 6.5 – With a miracle at the end of the first half, he saved the result with a fine save from Bernardeschi's shot. He also excelled against Pobega on the hour mark. He took a risk coming off his line in the final minutes, but was saved by the crossbar.
Celik 4.5 – He was practically invisible going forward. He was too easily beaten by Rowe for the goal. Before coming off, he made another mistake, gifting Rowe another chance to score (Hermoso 6: came on in the 66th minute and showed the necessary determination at a difficult time).
Ndicka 6.5 – Castro is a difficult opponent, but Evan quickly got the measure of him. He was undoubtedly the best of the Giallorossi defence. He made very few mistakes.
Ghilardi 5.5 – He leaves Bernardeschi completely unmarked for the goal. Better on the right when Hermoso comes on.
Rensch 5.5 – Careful in defence, but he made a lot of mistakes going forward, especially with his final pass (from 57' Tsimikas 6: he made few mistakes).
El Aynaoui 5 – Koné's muscle fatigue makes him a starter. The play goes through him, but he moves the ball too slowly and loses many duels (from 66' Pellegrini 7: scores the equaliser and saves Roma).
Pisilli 5.5 – A step back from his recent performances. He and Celik are to blame for the 1-0 goal: he was too soft in his challenge on Rowe. He improved in the final stages.
Wesley 5.5 – He started slowly and picked up a costly yellow card early on for a foul on Joao Mario. He was too quiet in the first half, both in attack and defence. With 20 minutes to go, he moved to the right, but his performance remained poor.
Cristante 6 – He struggled in the attacking third in the first half, repeatedly misplacing his final pass. In the second half, he dropped back after El Aynaoui came off, playing a key role in the equaliser with his recovery of the ball.
Zaragoza 5 – He was the surprise starter. He was barely visible in the first quarter of an hour and even missed two corners, one of which led to a dangerous counterattack for Roma. In the 18th minute, he missed a chance to make it 1-0 and then disappeared (from the 46th minute, Vaz 6: he brought some life to the attack and the difference with Zaragoza was huge).
Malen 6.5 – With Zaragoza close by, he was more involved in the action than in the match in Genoa. In the 18th minute, he serves an excellent ball to Zaragoza, who misses in front of Skorupski. He has his first big chance in the 52nd minute but hits the outside of the post. Pellegrini's goal comes thanks to his fine play in the box. Shortly after the equaliser, he almost takes the lead, but the ball is touched by Lucumì and ends up on the post.
Coach Gasperini 6.5 – There is a lot of uncertainty up front, and it would be unreasonable to ask for more than this.