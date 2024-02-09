The blue card trial is off! IFAB postpones controversial move to introduce sin bins in professional football

The blue card trial is off! IFAB postpones controversial move to introduce sin bins in professional footballGOALGettyPremier LeagueChampions LeagueEuropean ChampionshipThe International Football Association Board (IFAB) has postponed the introduction of blue cards and sin bin trials into professional football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIFAB announcement on blue cards delayedSin bins were to be trialled next seasonFIFA expressed opposition