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Blackburn and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill sparks outrage with controversial team selection
Conflict of interest confirmed on the pitch
According to The Sun, O'Neill is facing intense scrutiny following his squad management during a 1-1 friendly draw against Wales in Cardiff on March 31. Having missed out on World Cup qualification after a 2-0 defeat to Italy, the manager used the dead-rubber fixture to seemingly exhaust players from clubs battling Blackburn to avoid dropping into League One. The veteran coach took the reins at Ewood Park in February, and the substitution patterns have fully validated the worst fears of rival teams regarding his controversial dual role at a critical stage of the domestic season.
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Rival stars endure heavy international workloads
Several Championship outfits have contacted the EFL to voice their displeasure over the situation. West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United, and Portsmouth all watched their key assets play significant minutes. Jamie Donley of Oxford not only started but scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute before being withdrawn after 64 minutes alongside club teammate Ciaran Brown, who was bizarrely replaced by another Oxford player, Brodie Spencer. Meanwhile, Isaac Price of West Brom completed 45 minutes, and Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin was forced to toil until the 80th minute before finally being substituted.
Fans vent fury over late substitution
The outrage peaked in the 80th minute when O'Neill finally introduced his sole Blackburn representative, uncapped teenager Tom Atcheson, for a mere 10-minute cameo just as Devlin was taken off. This blatant protection of his own club's asset while draining relegation rivals triggered severe backlash online. One Oxford supporter vented their frustration, stating: "Of course you’re starting our main players in a match with nothing to play for." Another observer highlighted the suspicious lineup, noting: "Absolutely nothing to see here, just two Oxford players and an Albion player starting while the Blackburn player is rested."
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Blackburn cling to safety in tight relegation scrap
The EFL have indicated that international selection falls strictly under FIFA jurisdiction, leaving the governing body powerless to intervene. A glance at the Championship table perfectly explains the immense frustration from rival fans. Blackburn currently sit 19th on 43 points, remaining above West Brom only on goal difference. Portsmouth are hovering dangerously in 21st on 40 points, while Oxford and Leicester City — who have suffered a six-point deduction — are trapped in the bottom three on 39 points. With Sheffield Wednesday stranded rock bottom on minus six points following an 18-point deduction, the battle for survival is incredibly tight.