Millie Bright, Jenni Hermoso and the biggest women's stars set to miss Euro 2025

While the likes of Lauren James and Vivianne Miedema are set to feature in Switzerland despite recent injury concerns, some big stars will be absent

There will be star names galore on show when the European Championship kicks-off in Switzerland on July 2, be it England internationals such as Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, who stole the show as the Lionesses won the 2022 edition of this tournament, or the double Ballon d'Or winning duo of Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, set to shine in the midfield of Spain - the holders' biggest threat to retain their title.

However, as with any major tournament, there will unfortunately be some big names who are absent, too. Be they players who have retired since last shining on a big stage for their country, those who have been hit by devastating injuries or even stars who have been shockingly omitted from their nation's final squad, there are several players who many might be surprised not to see on their television screens when they tune in to watch this summer.

So, who are those you might be looking out for at Euro 2025 who won't be there? GOAL highlights some of the stars who, for one reason or another, won't be in Switzerland in July...