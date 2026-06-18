'A better team without him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo urged to 'step aside' & accept bench role for Portugal 'to go far' at 2026 World Cup

Portugal’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup, a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, immediately reignited the long-standing conversation regarding Ronaldo’s place in the starting XI. Despite his status as the most prolific goalscorer in international history, his performance in the Group K opener drew a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Boateng, who has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including AC Milan and Barcelona, did not hold back in his assessment of the current situation. Speaking to SBS Sport, the former Ghana international suggested that the 41-year-old is now a hindrance to the team’s fluid attacking play and should consider a reduced role for the good of the nation.