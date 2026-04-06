Better than Jude Bellingham? Max Dowman above Real Madrid and England star but ex-manager tells Arsenal wonderkid to prepare for 'pain'

Pardew has made a bold claim regarding the ceiling of Dowman. After watching the teenager dominate for England under-19s and make a significant impact on Arteta’s first team, the former Newcastle United manager believes the midfielder’s current level exceeds what Bellingham showed at that stage.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew stated: "I've got him above Jude Bellingham, in terms of, he's the best I've seen, at this age we're talking about. You've got to think, well, I see Ronaldo in Le Tournoir (1997 Tournoi de France). He stood out a mile at his age group. Dowman stands out a mile at his age group."