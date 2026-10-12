Top 10 best third 2026-27 kits and where to buy them

Best Design Roma I Away kit Elegant off-white base

Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band

Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas

From £85.00 Buy Best Colourway Porto I Away kit Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing

Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric

Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage From $104.99 Buy Best Away Manchester United I Away kit Built on a bold royal blue base

Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric

Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar From £85 Buy Best Third AS Monaco I Third kit Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer

Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches

Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck From £90 Buy Best Clean Look Chelsea I Away kit First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win

Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept

Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents

From $100.00 Buy Best Design Roma I Away kit Elegant off-white base

Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band

Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas

From £85.00 Buy

There was a time when a club's third kit was purely a functional safeguard, an emergency alternate meant to solve a Sunday afternoon colour clash. Today, it’s the crown jewel of football fashion.

For the 2026-27 campaign, sportswear giants and top-flight clubs have turned the third strip into a canvas for pure creative risk. While home kits are bound by tradition and away shirts toe the line of convention, the latest third-kit collection leans heavily into streetwear culture, deep archive nostalgia, and bold graphic experimentation.

From 90s-inspired retro badges to vibrant, lifestyle-first colourways meant to be worn far beyond the turnstiles, this season’s drops blur the line between matchday kit and high-street fashion.

GOAL takes a look at the best 2026-27 third kits that define the season, ranking the drops that stole the show.