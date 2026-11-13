Best Early Black Friday football deals 2026: Massive savings on Boots, Kits, and Gear

Black Friday may officially land on November 27 this year, but the whistle has already blown on the early sales. If you are looking to upgrade your Sunday League boots, grab a 2026-27 replica shirt for less, or get your Christmas shopping sorted early, November is officially the best time of the year to strike.

Major brands like Nike, adidas, and FORZA, along with retailers like Pro: Direct Soccer, have already kicked off their warm-up sales.

To save you from endlessly scrolling through chaotic clearance pages, we’ve rounded up the very best early Black Friday football deals available right now.