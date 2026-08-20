'I had no doubts!' - Bernardo Silva reveals TRUTH behind Real Madrid transfer

Speaking to Realmadrid TV after the ceremony, Silva could not hide his delight at joining the European heavyweights. The midfielder revealed that pulling on the famous white shirt had always been a long-held ambition.

"I am very happy," Silva admitted. "When you come here, you're in this room with the president, and they show you all the trophies. I already knew how great Real Madrid is, but you truly feel it in person. I am very happy to play for this club.

"Since I was a child, when you still don’t know if you will become a player or not, your dream is to play for a club like Real Madrid. To be here, to play for this club, to try to win trophies and follow Real Madrid’s winning path, is very special."