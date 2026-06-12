Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
GFX Jose Mourinho Bernardo SilvaGetty/GOAL
Yosua Arya

Bernardo Silva agrees Real Madrid transfer as Jose Mourinho closes in on stunning first signing after return to the Bernabeu

Transfers
B. Silva
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho

Bernardo Silva is set to join Real Madrid after the Spanish giants moved swiftly to complete a deal for the Manchester City star. Reports claim that an agreement has been reached for a two-year contract with the option of a third, with Jose Mourinho playing a key role in the transfer.

  • Silva set for Madrid switch after rapid negotiations

    Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Silva in a deal that progressed remarkably quickly. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks began just 36 hours before a full agreement was reached between the club, the player and all involved parties. The midfielder, who is set to leave Man City when his contract expires at the end of this month, is now poised to begin a new chapter in Spain after spending several successful years at the Etihad Stadium. Mourinho, recently appointed for a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly identified Silva as a priority target.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Romano confirms agreement as Silva previously addressed speculation

    Romano provided an update on the move via X. He wrote: “Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place and contract approved. Two year deal plus one year option, fast deal by Madrid started 36h ago and closed immediately. Mourinho wanted Bernardo, he says yes and advanced talks revealed today are 100% confirmed."

    Silva had previously remained non-committal when discussing speculation surrounding his future, particularly amid links with Barcelona.

    He said: “Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen.”


  • Madrid beat rivals

    Real Madrid’s reported success in securing Silva represents a significant win over domestic rivals Barca and Atletico Madrid, both of whom had been linked with the midfielder. The deal is also notable because Silva is expected to arrive as a free agent after deciding not to extend his stay at City. Madrid therefore add a player with vast experience at the highest level without paying a transfer fee.

    Silva leaves City after nine years at the club, during which he helped deliver six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He departs with 153 goal contributions and a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Portugal v Slovenia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Focus remains on international duty

    An official announcement is reportedly expected after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. Silva is set to keep his attention on Portugal’s international commitments before finalising the next chapter of his career. Once confirmed, he will join Mourinho’s rebuilding project at the Bernabeu, where expectations will be high for one of Europe’s most experienced and decorated midfielders.