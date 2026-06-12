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Bernardo Silva agrees Real Madrid transfer as Jose Mourinho closes in on stunning first signing after return to the Bernabeu
Silva set for Madrid switch after rapid negotiations
Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Silva in a deal that progressed remarkably quickly. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks began just 36 hours before a full agreement was reached between the club, the player and all involved parties. The midfielder, who is set to leave Man City when his contract expires at the end of this month, is now poised to begin a new chapter in Spain after spending several successful years at the Etihad Stadium. Mourinho, recently appointed for a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly identified Silva as a priority target.
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Romano confirms agreement as Silva previously addressed speculation
Romano provided an update on the move via X. He wrote: “Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place and contract approved. Two year deal plus one year option, fast deal by Madrid started 36h ago and closed immediately. Mourinho wanted Bernardo, he says yes and advanced talks revealed today are 100% confirmed."
Silva had previously remained non-committal when discussing speculation surrounding his future, particularly amid links with Barcelona.
He said: “Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen.”
Madrid beat rivals
Real Madrid’s reported success in securing Silva represents a significant win over domestic rivals Barca and Atletico Madrid, both of whom had been linked with the midfielder. The deal is also notable because Silva is expected to arrive as a free agent after deciding not to extend his stay at City. Madrid therefore add a player with vast experience at the highest level without paying a transfer fee.
Silva leaves City after nine years at the club, during which he helped deliver six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He departs with 153 goal contributions and a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.
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Focus remains on international duty
An official announcement is reportedly expected after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. Silva is set to keep his attention on Portugal’s international commitments before finalising the next chapter of his career. Once confirmed, he will join Mourinho’s rebuilding project at the Bernabeu, where expectations will be high for one of Europe’s most experienced and decorated midfielders.