'He changed how I see football' - Bernardo Silva praises Pep Guardiola impact as Man City legend responds to uncertainty surrounding coach's future

City captain Silva reflected on another landmark moment in his glittering spell at the club after helping guide City to FA Cup glory at Wembley. Speaking to BBC Onefollowing Saturday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea, the Portuguese midfielder described his time in Manchester as “fantastic” as he prepares to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful era at the Etihad.

The win, secured by a goal from Antoine Semenyo, earned City their eighth FA Cup trophy and completed a domestic cup double following their Carabao Cup success earlier this season.

"Today we are very happy," Silva said. "It is just special for me, being my last season to give them another trophy. Hopefully, not the last one."