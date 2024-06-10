GOAL gives you the details to follow an all-important WCQ clash between the Cheetahs and the Super Eagles that will be played in Abidjan.

Nigeria will square off against Benin Republic in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday evening at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.

The hosts sit in position three on equal points to fourth-placed South Africa and second-placed Rwanda in Group C.

Meanwhile, Nigeria who have had a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers, are fifth with three points without a win.

This will be an interesting match considering it will be played on a neutral ground. Nigeria will be eager to secure their first win while the Cheetahs will be looking to keep their winning momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between Benin and Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.