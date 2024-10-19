'It's poor' - Ben Foster slams Rasmus Hojlund after it's claimed Man Utd forward smashed piece of Denmark goalkeeper's tooth out with stray elbow during training session
Leicester City star Mads Hermansen has claimed his tooth fell out following a collision with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in Denmark training.
- Claims Hojlund knocked keeper's tooth out
- Hermansen doesn't blame fellow Dane
- Foster says that is "poor" from Man Utd man