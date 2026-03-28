Lucas Beltran’s future remains to be seen. The Argentine striker, currently on a loan move from Fiorentina to Valencia, spoke openly about his situation in a lengthy interview with the newspaper AS, confirming the strong bond he has formed with the Spanish football scene.
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Beltran: "I'd like to stay at Valencia, but I'll probably have to go back to Fiorentina"
A PLAYER REDISCOVERED
Beltrán made no secret of his desire to stay at Mestalla, where he feels he has rediscovered his ideal environment: “Here I feel like myself again. I wanted to rediscover my true self, my intensity, and in Spain I’m able to make the most of my strengths.” It was an instant connection, both with the city and with the fans: “I can say that Mestalla loves me. A footballer must represent the fans on the pitch, and I always try to do that. I hate losing and I always give my all.”
A VIOLET FUTURE... AGAINST HIS WILL
Despite the positive vibes, the contractual situation is complicating matters. The loan does not include an option to buy, and the final decision will rest with Fiorentina: “There are nine games left, and then we’ll see. The most likely scenario is a return to Florence, because there’s no buy-back clause. It’s not up to me: what matters is what Valencia want to do and what Fiorentina think. I’d like to stay.”