Belgium player ratings vs Romania: Classy Kevin De Bruyne bosses it to kickstart his nation's Euro 2024 campaign but VAR is robbing luckless Romelu Lukaku of a Golden Boot

The Manchester City midfielder showed his class as the Chelsea-owned forward was denied a third goal of the tournament by VAR.

Goals in either half from Youri Tielemans and the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne earned Belgium an impressive 2-0 win over Romania.

The Belgians looked like they had a point to prove after their Slovakia loss, and took the lead inside 75 seconds through Tielemans following a flowing team move. Romania were thankful for goalkeeper Florin Nita making a number of good saves as they struggled to live with Belgium's high-octane tempo.

Edward Iordanescu's team rallied in the second half but good chances still fell the way of De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku - who would be top of the Golden Boot standings now if it wasn't for VAR, with a third strike of the tournament having been ruled out here. Dennis Man came closest for Romania but Belgium talisman De Bruyne produced a poacher's finish to seal the win; with all four teams in Group E now locked on three points with one game to go.

GOAL rates Belgium's players from RheinEnergieStadion...