Belgium have 'no plan' to stop Lamine Yamal but Rudi Garcia says star players to 'fight and nail' to end Spain's perfect World Cup record

Garcia explained that Belgium's tactical focus is on Spain as a whole rather than one individual. He believes his players must prevent Spain from playing to their strengths while remaining confident in their own ability to cause problems.

"There is no anti-Lamine Yamal plan because there would need to be one for every player," Garcia admitted, as quoted by RTBF. "There simply needs to be an anti-Spain plan; we must not let them play to their strengths. They will have possession, but we have qualities too.

"When we recover the ball, we will have to do everything to cause them problems. We have everything to win in this match because everyone already sees us out. I hope we will bite into this quarter-final with full teeth. I have Andalusian blood in my veins, but my heart is Belgian."