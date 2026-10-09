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Bayern boss Vincent Kompany raves about 'world-class' Michael Olise amid swirling Real Madrid transfer rumors
Kompany predicts global superstardom for Olise
Kompany has expressed his immense admiration for Olise, suggesting the winger is already operating at a level that puts him among the footballing elite. The former Manchester City captain has been stunned by the impact the Frenchman has made since arriving from Crystal Palace, and he was quick to highlight the player’s unique attributes. During a conversation with Sky Sport Germany, Kompany made it clear that he views the attacker as a special talent.
When questioned on whether Olise had reached the status of being one of the best on the planet, Kompany was emphatic in his response. "Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt. He has made enormous progress in recent years," the Bayern manager stated. "I think a player with Michael Olise's talent will always succeed, he will always be among the best. Not only because of his talent, but also because of his mentality and sense of detail. The way he always has an eye for something that others might not see, even in training. And that's why the boy has already become such a special player in world football."
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Fending off interest from Real Madrid
The Frenchman's sensational form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid is keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to add even more star power to their ranks. Liverpool are also thought to be admirers of the winger, who has proven he can handle the pressure of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs. However, Bayern are desperate to keep their prize asset and are reportedly considering a historic contract extension to ward off the advances of the Spanish giants.
Kompany is fully aware of the noise surrounding his star man but remains focused on the player's development within the Allianz Arena. The manager believes that while his coaching staff can offer guidance, the internal drive for greatness comes solely from Olise himself. "The most important thing for a coach, with players of this calibre, is that the hunger for victory remains," Kompany added.
Focusing on the elite mentality
The Belgian tactician is adamant that the Bayern hierarchy pays close attention to how players conduct themselves every day. He wants to see leadership, dedication in training sessions, and a professional attitude during matches to ensure the squad maintains its winning culture.
Interestingly, Kompany refused to take personal credit for the winger's incredible trajectory over the last few months. "With us, there's praise for what you achieve and work in training, for what you lead and what you do in a match. And if that's no longer there in a match, then we immediately have this discussion about how we can take the next steps. We play that role, but not the role of turning a player into a world-class player; that's impossible, he already has that within himself," he remarked.
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Building for the future in Bavaria
With a contract that currently runs until 2029, Bayern are in a strong position, but the club is reportedly weighing up a deal that could make Olise the highest-paid player in their history. Retaining players of this profile is seen as vital for the club's long-term ambitions under Kompany’s leadership. The manager clearly feels that building a team around such a gifted individual is the key to returning the Bundesliga giants to the very top of the European game.
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