Bayern Munich: who is Filip Pavic? The 2010-born player makes his Champions League debut against Atalanta

Emotions were clearly visible on the young German centre-back’s face as, in the 72nd minute of the match, he replaced his teammate Stanisic and took up his position at the heart of the Bavarian defence, whilst Kim Min-jae was shifted to the left flank to play as a full-back.

He played 18 minutes with diligence, touching the ball 33 times (according to real-time data from Sofascore), completing 100% of his attempted passes and winning the ball back on one occasion.

A good debut for the very young 16-year-old who, it should be noted, was born in 2010.