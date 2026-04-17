Bayern Munich eye Man City & Barcelona target as Vincent Kompany aims to sign new right-back

This is not the first time the former PSV man has been linked with a move to the German giants, having appeared on Bayern's radar during multiple previous transfer cycles. His current campaign was disrupted by an ankle injury suffered in late 2025, which sidelined him for three months before he eventually reclaimed his place in the starting line-up in February. However, his recent displays have proved his fitness as Inter continue their dominant march towards the Serie A title ahead of rivals Napoli.