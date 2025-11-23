Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich ready Luis Diaz appeal after receiving 'very harsh' Champions League ban for red card that injured PSG's Achraf Hakimi
Diaz handed ban after Hakimi challenge
Former Liverpool star Diaz picked up a red card in Bayern's 2-1 win at PSG in a Champions League clash. The Colombia international scored twice in the first half but was then dismissed following a poor tackle on Moroccan right-back Hakimi at the stroke of half-time. The full-back went off with a sprained ankle and is still injured to this day. The challenge was described as "serious rough play" by UEFA, who handed the forward a three-game suspension.
Bayern held on to secure a precious win and now sit joint-top of the Champions League standings.
Bayern set to appeal Diaz suspension
On Saturday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told Sky Sports: "We've requested the written justification of the verdict from UEFA in order to lodge an appeal. We will see if we can manage to reduce the ban. We assumed it would only be one game after an initial letter from UEFA. So the three-match ban surprised us just as much as everyone else; we couldn't have expected it at all. It was obviously a serious foul, but it wasn't an act of violence, nor was it directed at the referee, nor was there any further offence after the foul. In the past, only such things have resulted in a three-match ban. We believe there shouldn’t be a three-match ban - but realistically, we have to say that such an appeal only succeeds in rare cases."
Sporting director Max Eberl then added: "I’m not so naive as to say it will only be one match. If we reduce it to two matches, that would be fantastic. Three matches, in my opinion, is very harsh."
Kroos slammed referee for Diaz red card
While the foul did look dangerous at that moment, former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos came to Diaz's defence, while slamming the referee as the legendary player felt that the decision was too harsh.
Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos was emphatic in his belief that the referee made the wrong call as he said: "For me, it’s clear: it wasn’t a red card," Kroos said, insisting that the referee "let Hakimi’s injury have too much of an influence on his assessment of the play."
The German argued that the challenge itself, while forceful, did not indicate malicious intent from Diaz. He added: "If Hakimi had gotten up after the challenge, nobody would have reviewed the play."
Kroos also turned his attention toward the role of the VAR team, suggesting that replaying slow-motion angles can distort reality. "In situations like these, the referee should judge the action itself, not the consequences," he concluded.
Up next: Bayern face Arsenal in top of the table contest
Vincent Kompany's side returned to action after the international break on Saturday as they faced Freiburg in a Bundesliga clash. Bayern secured a thumping 6-2 win riding on Michael Olise's brace, while Kane and Nicolas Jackson were also on target.
They will now aim to build on the dominating performance ahead of facing Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the Champions League in a top-of-the-table contest. Both teams are on a four-game winning streak in Europe.
