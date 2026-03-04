Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich plotting Victor Osimhen transfer swoop amid Harry Kane contract uncertainty
Kompany identifies Kane successor
According to FootMercato, Bayern are weighing up a sensational move for Osimhen. Head coach Kompany has reportedly tracked the former Lille striker since the early stages of his career at Charleroi. Despite Kane's continued dominance as Bayern's top scorer with 45 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season, the club is focusing on the future in case he ends up departing earlier than expected, with his current contract set to expire in 2027. Bayern view Osimhen as the ideal long-term successor to lead their line for years to come.
- Getty Images Sport
Galatasaray prepared for a fight
Securing Osimhen's signature will be far from straightforward for the German giants. Galatasaray, who turned his initial loan into a permanent €75 million deal last summer, have the striker tied down to a long-term contract until June 2029. The Turkish side are understandably delighted with their investment and have expressed no desire to part ways with their talisman. However, the lure of the Bundesliga and the stature of Bayern could change the dynamic of the negotiations, even if the Istanbul club attempts to hold out for a massive return on their record signing.
PSG and Saudi Arabia out of the race
While Bayern are intensifying their interest, other former suitors appear to have cooled. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly closed the door on a move. The French champions are deterred by a projected valuation of €150 million and Osimhen’s €20 million annual salary requirements. Furthermore, PSG manager Luis Enrique is reportedly not convinced that the Nigerian's profile fits his tactical system. Meanwhile, despite persistent interest from the Saudi Pro League, the player himself has prioritised staying in Europe to continue competing at the highest level of the game.
- Getty
Why Osimhen is in such high demand
In a modern football landscape where traditional strikers are a rare commodity, Osimhen remains one of the few guaranteed sources of goals. His ability to deliver in the final third with metronomic regularity over the last seven years has made him a unique asset. Bayern’s "serious" reflection on this potential transfer indicates a shift in strategy as they look to maintain their domestic and European dominance. Whether Galatasaray can withstand a formal approach remains to be seen, but the narrative for the upcoming window is already being written with Osimhen at the very heart of the drama.
Advertisement