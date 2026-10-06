Bayern Munich eye shock move for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope as experienced back-up

According to Sky Germany, Bayern have set their sights on Pope as an experienced back-up option at the Allianz Arena ahead of next summer's transfer window. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is being lined up to provide cover for Urbig, who is set to be promoted to first choice following Neuer's planned retirement. Capped 10 times by England, the shot-stopper is viewed as an ideal acquisition who could arrive on a free transfer given his contract at St James' Park expires in June 2027.