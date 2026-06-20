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Bayern Munich prepare lucrative new contract for Michael Olise as Harry Kane to wait until after World Cup to continue talks
Bayern move to block Olise's exit
Following two sensational seasons in Germany, Olise has become the subject of intense interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. The French international, currently representing his country at the World Cup, is the target of the Spanish champions. However, Bayern are determined to keep hold of the 24-year-old winger, who originally moved to Germany in 2024.
According to the Mirror, Bayern chiefs are ready to offer the former Crystal Palace man an extension beyond 2029, when his current deal expires, to combat interest from Madrid and Liverpool. The proposed deal would see his annual salary skyrocket from £13m to £22m, a figure designed to eclipse any potential offer from Madrid.
Kane provides contract update
While Olise's future is the immediate priority, Bayern are also working behind the scenes to extend Harry Kane's stay at the Allianz Arena beyond 2027, as reported by Sky Germany. The England captain has been in sensational form, coming off a season where he netted a staggering 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions. Reports indicate that initial discussions have already taken place regarding an extension that would keep the 32-year-old in Munich until 2029.
However, fans will have to wait for a final resolution as the striker prioritises international glory this summer. Kane is reportedly open to staying but will not make a definitive decision on his future until the World Cup concludes. Bayern originally paid £80m (€95m) to prise the forward away from Tottenham in 2023, and he currently remains one of the club's highest earners with a gross salary reaching up to €25m per year.
Hainer quashes Olise exit rumours
The Bayern president, Herbert Hainer, has quashed speculation over Olise's future, stating that the German giants have no intention of selling the winger amid reports that Madrid president Florentino Pérez was preparing a €150m bid for the Frenchman.
Speaking to Bild during a fan club visit, Hainer stressed: "Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player with a long-term contract, and we do not sell our players. If Florentino Perez wants to send an offer - which he has not done yet - he can spare himself the effort."
- AFP
Consistency is key for Kompany
The desire to retain both Olise and Kane underlines Bayern's ambition to maintain their dominance under Vincent Kompany. Olise was a vital component of that success, registering 22 goals and 31 assists in all competitions. His form has translated to the international stage as well, where he was awarded Player of the Match on his World Cup debut in France’s 3-1 World Cup victory over Senegal.
By securing Olise to terms that would make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe and eventually tying down Kane, Bayern are sending a clear message to their continental rivals. The Bavarian giants have no intention of becoming a "selling club", even when faced with the financial might of the Premier League or the prestige of Real Madrid. For now, the focus remains on the tournament in North America before formal negotiations resume in Munich.