Forget Anthony Gordon, sign Marcus Rashford! Bayern Munich told to give Man Utd the €30m they want for ‘brilliant player’ and frustrate Barcelona

With Gordon viewing a move to Munich as a logical step following the success of Michael Olise, Hamann argues that Rashford offers superior versatility for a fraction of the cost. Continuing his assessment via BetKing, he added: “He's got great technique, a brilliant shooting technique, and a brilliant strike on him. He's quick off the mark. He's certainly a player, I think, if you want a player who plays pretty much every position up top.

"With Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him, my choice, ahead of Anthony Gordon because, you know, with Gordon, I think he's just too good to be a backup. But I think Rashford, who needs to or wants to rekindle his career in a way after bursting onto the scene at Manchester United, I think he's a brilliant player, and for 25 or 30 million, I think Bayern could do an awful lot worse.”