Bayern Munich sweat over Manuel Neuer's fitness ahead of Arsenal clash as fluid in keeper's foot forces Jonas Urbig to step up

The German champions are dealing with fresh concerns regarding the availability of their captain ahead of a pivotal European night. While there was initial hope that the 40-year-old would return for the midweek action, his continued absence from first-team training sessions has sparked fears that he may not be ready to face the Gunners. The legendary shot-stopper was forced to watch from the sidelines as his side secured a dominant 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig, with his absence becoming a primary talking point despite the emphatic result on the pitch.

Bayern's medical department is working around the clock to manage the situation, but the lack of progress in his recovery is proving problematic for the coaching staff. The goalkeeper has been limited to individual indoor sessions at the club’s Sabener Strasse facility rather than participating in full drills with his team-mates. This follows a difficult period where he also missed the 3-3 draw against Viking, raising questions about his long-term durability this season.