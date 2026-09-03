'He is the best in the world!' - Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz backs team-mate Harry Kane for 2026 Ballon d'Or glory

Bayern Munich successfully launched their DFB-Pokal title defence with a 4-1 victory over second-tier Osnabruck, though they had to survive a brief fright. Kompany named a strong starting XI featuring Kane, Diaz, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich, refusing to underestimate the 2. Bundesliga side.

The Bavarian giants found themselves trailing inside five minutes, after Robin Meissner punished a defensive mix-up by volleying a spectacular 30-yard strike past Jonas Urbig.

However, the visitors quickly recovered their composure. Kane levelled the tie with a well-taken volley of his own just 13 minutes later, setting the stage for a routine comeback. Tom Bischof, Olise and a late Kane penalty ultimately secured a comfortable passage into the second round.



