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Yosua Arya

Bayern Munich suffer injury blow as teen sensation Lennart Karl ruled out for weeks

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Bayern Munich have been dealt an injury setback after teenage star Lennart Karl suffered a muscle injury. The highly rated playmaker is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, potentially missing key matches in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

  • Karl suffers muscle tear in Bayern setback

    Bayern confirmed on Friday that Karl has sustained a muscle fibre tear in the back of his right thigh. The injury was diagnosed following medical examinations carried out by the club’s medical staff.

    Die Roten did not disclose an official timeline for his recovery, but Sky reports the youngster could be out for around three weeks. 

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    Bayern confirm diagnosis after medical assessment

    It comes as a major frustration for both player and club, given Karl’s growing importance in Vincent Kompany’s squad this season. The teenage attacking midfielder has quickly become one of Bayern’s most exciting attacking options, making his absence a significant blow during a crucial stretch of the campaign. Bayern announced the injury in an official club statement following Karl’s medical evaluation.

    "Lennart Karl has suffered a muscle fibre tear in the back of his right thigh," the club confirmed. "The diagnosis was confirmed by the FC Bayern medical unit. It means the 18-year-old attacking midfielder will be sidelined for the foreseeable future."

  • Champions League absence compounds Bayern concern

    Karl’s injury comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Bayern, with a decisive Champions League fixture looming. The teenager is expected to miss the second leg of the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid next Wednesday.

    Despite his age, Karl has already made a major impact in Europe this season. The attacking midfielder has recorded four goals and two assists in seven Champions League appearances. His absence also affects Bayern domestically. Karl has contributed 10 goal involvements in 24 Bundesliga matches, including scoring a dramatic late winner in a recent 3-2 victory over Freiburg.

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    What comes next?

    Bayern will now have to cope without Karl during a busy run of fixtures. The youngster is expected to miss the upcoming Bundesliga clash against St. Pauli as well as the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Madrid.

    There are also doubts over whether he will recover in time for the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen on April 22. While Bayern still possess attacking depth through players such as Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry, Karl’s injury removes one of their most dynamic creative options at a crucial point in the season.

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