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'Iran did this, Israel did that and Lennart Karl is injured' - Bayern Munich legend says football 'taken too seriously' and stresses importance of low season ticket prices for Bundesliga champions
A question of societal priorities
The interview, conducted with FAZ, took a philosophical turn when discussing how football is positioned in the daily news cycle, as Uli Hoeness, the honorary president of Bayern Munich, suggested the sport is often "taken too seriously" by the public and media alike.
He pointed out the absurdity of how minor sports updates are broadcast alongside major geopolitical conflicts, insisting life for players was much simpler during his time.
"You have to explain everything these days. You can hardly afford spontaneity anymore," he said. "Take our Oktoberfest visit, for example. It's a publicity stunt now. Back then, if we didn't have a game on Wednesday, we'd ask [Bayern coach] Udo Lattek if we could train on Tuesday morning so we could go to Oktoberfest on Tuesday afternoon. Then the whole team would march in. There were no mobile phone photos back then. We didn't just stay for three hours, no, we didn't go home until midnight, but before that, we'd been in almost every tent, ridden on every magic carpet. And sometimes one of us would throw up on the magic carpet.
"Today, that would be a news story. Sometimes I think football is taken too seriously. The news says: Iran did this, the Israelis did that, and by the way, Lennart Karl injured his muscle. All that's missing is for that to be in first place."
Rejecting elite pricing for the 2026 World Cup
Beyond media coverage, the Bayern icon voiced strong opposition to the commercial trajectory of the sport, particularly targeting the pricing strategy for the 2026 World Cup in the USA. He drew a sharp contrast between genuine football culture and the corporate spectacle of American sports.
"I completely reject what FIFA is currently doing with the prices for the World Cup in the USA," he said. "It has nothing to do with the football business as I envision it. The World Cup final must not become like the Super Bowl. I recently met someone who was at the Super Bowl. He was invited to a billionaire's box. The box cost $1.5 million for that one day. For 20 people. That's $75,000 per person. Some of them didn't even watch the game. And the main attraction, of course, was the half-time show."
Protecting the working-class fan
Despite the presence of corporate facilities at the Allianz Arena, the legend expressed his pride in Bayern Munich's commitment to social accessibility through their €175 season tickets. Pressed on the presence of VIP boxes at Bayern's stadium, he said: "Yes, but there are also season tickets for €175. I'm very proud of that. I don't want fans who don't have such high incomes to be unable to afford them. Football belongs to them too, or especially to them. It can't be that they can only afford to go to a football match if they cut back on food or holidays. A football match must always be possible."
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The global race against the Premier League
Concluding his analysis, the former Bayern star acknowledged that while German teams remain competitive on the pitch, the Premier League continues to win the battle for global visibility. Reflecting on past observations made by Franz Beckenbauer, he admitted that England’s top flight still holds a massive advantage in international marketing.
"The international presence of the Premier League is still greater, When we were once in a training camp in Dubai, I couldn’t watch the Bundesliga on TV, but the Premier League was broadcast everywhere", he conceded.