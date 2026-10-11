Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich breaks silence on Germany role debate and defends Jurgen Klopp
Kimmich remains unfazed by national team scrutiny
The veteran midfielder has found himself at the centre of a heated debate during the most recent international break. After promising displays from younger talents in the engine room, high-profile figures including Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthaus, and Michael Ballack questioned whether the 31-year-old should remain a fixture in the starting XI. Despite the noise, the Germany captain reflected on the debate himself following Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday.
"Honestly, I didn't really follow it, but you still get the sense that there's been a bit of a fuss," Kimmich told Bild. "I've been doing this for 11 years now. I know how this business works. The only thing I can and must focus on is my own performance. That's what I've done for the last 11 years. I'll keep doing the same. In the end, the best players always play. I've done a pretty good job of being among the best over the last ten years. That's my goal, and that's what I work towards every day. I'll make sure I deliver the performances required every three days."
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical rotations and Klopp's communication
The debate intensified when Klopp opted to use Kimmich only for the opening matches of the window against the Netherlands and Greece. While the Bayern star was absent, the team secured a convincing 2-0 win over Serbia, with the younger midfield duo Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof earning widespread praise. This tactical shift was viewed by some as a sign that the former Liverpool boss was ready to move on from the established guard,
Kimmich admitted that he would have preferred to stay with the group longer, particularly given the squad's needs. “I would have liked to stay longer, especially when Jamal got injured. At that point I thought: 'Well, Jamal was planned for both weeks. Maybe a door will open, maybe another chance will come up,'" he explained.
Defending the manager despite reduced role
When asked if he felt the need for more public support from Klopp to quieten the critics, Kimmich was quick to defend his manager. The captain highlighted that the clarity of communication between the coaching staff and the players has been exemplary since Klopp took the reins. He dismissed any suggestion of a rift, making it clear that the rotation was a pre-agreed plan rather than a sudden demotion.
"No, not at all," Kimmich said regarding the need for more vocal backing. "He simply described how things were. He made it completely clear from the outset. He communicated it and also explained the reasons behind it. Accordingly, I was fine with it, and everything was clear to me."
- AFP
Focusing on Bayern and future challenges
For now, Kimmich is turning his attention back to club duties as Bayern navigate a congested fixture list. The recent 2-2 draw in Augsburg was a frustration for the Bundesliga giants, but it provided Kimmich with the platform to demonstrate his continued importance to Vincent Kompany’s side. He knows that maintaining a high level at the Allianz Arena is the only way to ensure he remains at the forefront of Klopp’s plans for the next major tournament. Bayern are now shifting their focus from domestic competition to the European stage. The Bundesliga giants will play an away match in the Champions League against hosts Viking in midweek.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting