Adam Drury

Bayern Munich hit a new low! Harry Kane completely anonymous as Vincent Kompany's men fail to register a shot in first half for first time since records began in toothless start against Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich failed to have a first-half shot for the first time since records began in Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

  • Bayern fail to have first-half shot vs Leverkusen
  • No touch in the box for Harry Kane
  • Leverkusen dominate opening period
