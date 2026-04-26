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Bayern Munich announce €65m ‘purchase option’ decision on Nicolas Jackson after seeing Chelsea-owned striker score 10 goals as Harry Kane’s back-up
Eberl confirms Jackson departure plan
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the club does not intend to trigger the purchase option for Jackson. Speaking to ZDF-Sportstudio, Eberl revealed that the current plan is for the striker to return to Stamford Bridge once the campaign concludes. It appears the Bavarian hierarchy is currently not pursuing a second loan deal either, marking a clear end to his time at the Allianz Arena.
The decision comes despite Jackson's productive output in a secondary role. The 24-year-old moved to Germany last summer following a complex transfer saga and was tasked with providing cover for star man Harry Kane. While he has performed admirably when called upon, the financial package required to secure him on a long-term basis has proven to be a stumbling block for the Bayern board.
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Impressive numbers in a back-up role
Statistically, Jackson has more than held his own during his stint in the Bundesliga. In 29 competitive appearances, the forward has racked up 10 goals and four assists. His recent form has been particularly eye-catching, with four goals coming in his last five league outings. He proved his worth again this past weekend, scoring the goal that sparked a furious comeback in Bayern's 4-3 victory over Mainz 05.
While manager Vincent Kompany is said to be a fan of the player's work rate and professionalism, the board’s decision prioritises long-term financial strategy. The striker’s ability to impact games from the bench helped Bayern secure another league title and reach the DFB-Pokal final, but it hasn't been enough to convince the decision-makers to commit to a permanent €65 million (£56m/$76m) investment.
Mikel highlights what Chelsea are missing
News of Jackson's impending return to London will be welcomed by some at Chelsea, including club legend John Obi Mikel. The former midfielder recently pointed out that the Blues have lacked a specific physical presence and tactical intelligence in their frontline since Jackson's departure. Mikel specifically noted the negative impact on the team's talisman, suggesting Cole Palmer "looks lost" without the Senegalese forward's link-up play.
”I actually think right now we are missing him. I can say that on the pod. What he gave us, no striker is providing right now,” Mikel said. ”Yes, Joao Pedro is scoring goals, but look at what Nicolas Jackson offered in terms of high pressing and his telepathic connection with Cole Palmer.”
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Uncertain future back at Stamford Bridge
As Jackson prepares to head back to London, he returns to a club in a state of significant flux. Chelsea recently made the bold move to sack head coach Liam Rosenior after a dismal run of form. With Rosenior paying the ultimate price for a historically bad run of results, it remains to be seen where Jackson fits into the plans of the next permanent manager. The striker's contract with Chelsea runs until June 2033, and his productive stint in Germany is likely to have piqued the interest of several other European clubs if he is not reintegrated into the Blues' first team.
Chelsea must weigh up whether to integrate a player who has gained valuable experience at the highest level with Bayern, or capitalize on his 10-goal season to command a significant transfer fee. For now, Jackson remains focused on finishing the season strongly as Bayern pursue a treble.