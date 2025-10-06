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Bayern Munich chief sends out strong warning on Michael Olise's future amid talk of €100m bids from Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea
Fending off the Premier League
In recent days it has been reported in Germany that interest in Olise is coming from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as Paris Saint-Germain. All four clubs are supposedly willing to pay €100 million (£87m/$118m) when the summer transfer window opens.
Bayern's response to fend off interest in one of their most important players – Olise has racked up 54 goals and assists across all competitions since the start of last season, including 11 in 10 games in 2025/26 alone – is reportedly to propose a new contract. A current €12m (£10m/$14m) salary is comparatively low for a player of his standing at one of the biggest clubs in the world and would be a good place to start, especially where the riches of the Premier League and PSG are concerned.
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Olise said no to Chelsea
Born and raised in London, but representing France internationally through his mother's heritage, Olise has turned down the chance to join Chelsea once before. The Blues were reported in the summer of 2023 to have triggered a £35m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract, only for the player to pen fresh terms with the Eagles to stay put instead.
Even his lengthy prior connection with the Blues, spending seven years in the youth ranks at Cobham between much shorter spells with Arsenal and Manchester City, didn't lure him back.
Chelsea were back in for Olise in summer 2024, before he joined Bayern, but wound up pulling out of a deal, reported at the time to be due to already having a glut of similar players in the squad.
Bayern under no 'pressure' to sell
According to Freund, Bayern will not Olise unless they want to…and they don't want to.
"We're not under any pressure," the sporting director told German football podcast Sky90 – a Sky Sport Germany production. "We can imagine him playing for Bayern for the next seven, eight, nine years. Michael has a long-term contract, he proved himself and took steps forward."
Olise's contract, the five-year deal he signed in 2024, is not due to expire until 2029. That in itself protects Bayern massively, but the aforementioned new terms that could be coming the player's way in the not too distant future would likely extend that by at least another year or two.
Harry Kane is thought to earn twice as much as it stands, so even a substantial pay rise for Olise would not compromise Bayern's overall wage structure.
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Olise buys into the Bayern philosophy
Speaking just a few months into his time with the Bavarian giants, Olise gave an insight into just how much he has embraced everything Bayern since arriving.
"When I found out FC Bayern were seriously interested in me, it was an unbelievable moment. Now I've been here for a few months and realise the spirit of the club much more," he told the club's official magazine in December 2024.
"This mentality of always wanting to win is quite impressive, and is also the biggest difference to my previous club Crystal Palace. We were often the underdogs there – that's never the case with Bayern! And the pressure here is very high because we really want to and must win every game. I like that, though. I feel that the pressure is making me a better player.
"Every time I see the Bayern badge on my shirt, I feel a part of something big. I want to keep improving, though, and produce top-level performances more consistently. I have the feeling there's a lot more to come. I'm working very hard on that every day because I don't just want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern – I want to step up in the big moments, make history with this team, leave a legacy. If that wasn't my ambitions, I'd be in the wrong place."