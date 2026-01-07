Bayern Munich CEO issues update on Harry Kane's contract situation & talks up his 'incredible importance'

The hierarchy at Bayern has reacted with delight to public comments made by their star striker regarding his long-term future. Kane, who joined the German giants in the summer of 2023, recently visited a fan club where he opened the door to extending his tenure well beyond his current deal, saying it is "100 per cent possible".

When asked about these "positive signals" during a media engagement, Bayern's chief executive Dreesen did not hide his satisfaction. The executive views the England captain as the cornerstone of the club’s current project and welcomed the player's public declaration of commitment.

"If he said that, then I am happy about it," Dreesen said at a fan club. "He is very important to our team with his goals, his style of play and his leadership skills."