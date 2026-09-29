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Florian Wirtz Liverpoolgetty
Moataz Elgammal

Bayern Munich board member addresses Florian Wirtz return rumours amid his ongoing Liverpool difficulties

F. Wirtz
Liverpool
Premier League

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has openly discussed the challenges Florian Wirtz is currently facing at Liverpool following his high-profile transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bayern Munich executive expressed genuine surprise at how the attacking midfielder's career has stalled in England, while also addressing the growing speculation regarding a potential blockbuster return to Germany.

  • Wirtz faces difficulties at Liverpool

    Wirtz joined Liverpool for a staggering £116 million last summer, but the Germany international has endured a difficult spell on Merseyside. According to an interview with German outlet AZ, Rummenigge is closely monitoring the situation.

    Wirtz managed seven goals and eight assists across 49 appearances in his debut season as the club faltered under Arne Slot. Now, under new manager Andoni Iraola, he has registered just one assist in six outings. This dramatic dip has prompted heavy scrutiny over his form, fuelling rumours of a swift departure.

  • RummeniggeGetty Images

    Rummenigge surprised by Wirtz struggles

    Rummenigge admitted his astonishment regarding how the move has panned out, revealing that promises regarding his playing position played a crucial role in the transfer. "Honestly, yes (I am surprised)," Rummenigge stated.

    "We were given the impression that he was going to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, had promised him the No. 10 position, which he had also played at Leverkusen. That was an important factor in his decision to choose Liverpool. Financially, there were no dramatic differences. He made his decision, and we accepted it."

  • Bayern Munich dismiss imminent transfer

    Despite the mounting speculation linking Wirtz with a return to his homeland, Rummenigge played down the prospect of Bayern Munich launching an immediate rescue mission, noting the club have ample options.

    "First of all, that's not my job," Rummenigge explained. "You mustn't forget that Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry play in that position, and there are other options such as Ismael Saibari. There's no need to buy a fourth player for the amount of money Wirtz would probably cost. That's why I say: every step a player takes is something he has to think through carefully beforehand."

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  • Florian Wirtz Liverpool 2026-27Getty

    What comes next for Wirtz?

    "Whether something else could still be possible at some point? I don't know," Rummenigge added, leaving the door slightly open. The question remains whether Wirtz is happy at Anfield, a situation Bayern are monitoring after previously respecting his decision to reject them. The upcoming fixtures could define whether he salvages his Anfield career or begins seeking a premature exit.

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Liverpool
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