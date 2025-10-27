Bayern Munich add Barcelona target to shortlist of potential back-ups for star striker Harry Kane

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have officially added Asllani to their shortlist as a possible back-up to Harry Kane from the 2026/27 season onwards. Sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are said to be admirers of the young forward’s development and have already gathered information on his supposedly “manageable” release clause. With Asllani expected to leave Hoffenheim after the current campaign, Bayern are positioning themselves among several European clubs monitoring his situation closely.

The Kosovo international has been one of the Bundesliga’s early success stories this season. He has scored six goals and registered two assists in nine appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as Hoffenheim’s most reliable finisher. His goalscoring form and sharp link-up play have made him one of Germany’s most-watched emerging strikers and Bayern’s interest reflects the club’s intent to plan beyond Kane’s peak years.

While Kane remains untouchable as Bayern’s main striker, the Bavarians’ recruitment team is keen to ensure depth in the attacking department. Despite the Bundesliga champions being certain to permanently sign Nicolas Jackson next summer, Asllani is viewed as an ideal profile to provide competition and continuity in the years to come.