Bayern Munich 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Those Bayern fanatics who were critical about some of the club’s more recent experimental shirt designs will be pleased with the leaked Bayern Munich 2026-27 home kit, which is set to see a return to classic red and gold colours.

It’s suggested that subtle, dark tonal pinstripes will run through the rich red base to give depth and texture, with gold detailing added on the collar and cuffs. Both the adidas and Telekom sponsor logos are supposedly white, thus creating a standout and clean contrast to the red base.

Bayern will be hoping that the use of gold accents is going to prove to be a good luck charm, as they’ve not been used on a home shirt since the legendary 2012-13 treble-winning season.

As per club tradition, Bayern Munich typically debuts next season's home shirt during their final Bundesliga match of the preceding/current season at the Allianz Arena, which is vs FC Koln on May 16. The kit may also be worn during the DFB-Pokal final (May 23) or the Champions League final (May 30), if they qualify.

While official 2026-27 pricing is still pending, current premium Adidas kits range between €90 - €100 for replicas and €135 - €150 for the authentic (player) version.