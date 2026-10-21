Basque Country national team set to host Venezuela at San Mames in historic November friendly

The fixture commemorates the 90th anniversary of the first autonomous Basque Government established under President Jose Antonio Aguirre in 1936, who subsequently formed the Euzkadi side in 1937 to tour Europe and the Americas during the Spanish Civil War. Furthermore, the South American nation holds deep historical ties to the region having welcomed thousands of political exiles fleeing Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

Highlighting the wider significance behind the fixture in an official statement, the Basque Football Federation said: "Beyond its sporting dimension, the event, which is part of the program of events for the 90th anniversary of the first Basque Government, aspires to be a celebration of the relations between two societies united by a long history of exchanges, migrations, welcoming and cultural links."