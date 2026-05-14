Barcelona in talks to sign Joao Pedro from Chelsea as potential Robert Lewandowski replacement

Barcelona sporting director Deco is moving quickly to secure a high-profile replacement for Lewandowski, with the Polish international expected to depart the Spotify Camp Nou this summer. Reports in Poland suggest Al-Hilal have submitted an "irrefutable" offer for the 35-year-old, prompting the recently crowned La Liga champions to scour the market for a young, dynamic successor.

According to Globo, Joao Pedro has emerged at the top of Barca's wishlist alongside Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez. After securing the Spanish title last Sunday, Deco is keen to intensify negotiations before the focus of the footballing world shifts to the upcoming World Cup. The club are hoping to hold formal meetings in the coming days to gauge the feasibility of bringing the Brazilian to Catalonia.