Barcelona make shock Harry Kane transfer approach amid Bayern Munich contract uncertainty

According to Sport, Barca have made a surprise approach to discover Kane's willingness to swap the Bundesliga for La Liga. While the club have not yet submitted a formal offer, officials have reached out to the striker's camp to gauge his openness to a move to the Spotify Camp Nou. The England captain has emerged as one of Barcelona's most desired targets following Lewandowski's departure.

Kane's impressive World Cup performances, combined with his prolific form for Bayern Munich, have reinforced the club's admiration for the striker despite him being 32 years old. However, the initial feedback received by Barcelona suggests the move is currently "cold". Kane is understood to be highly satisfied with life in Munich.



